Inter reaches Champions League QF after 0-0 draw at Porto

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Inter Milan has reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade as it managed a 0-0 draw at Porto to progress 1-0 on aggregate. Porto almost snatched the late goal that would have taken the match to extra time but hit the post and the crossbar in the space of a minute in stoppage time. There were few other chances at the Estádio do Dragão as Inter did enough to ensure it advanced to the final eight for the first time since going out at that stage as the defending champion in 2011.

