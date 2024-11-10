Inter-Napoli draw leaves a crowd of teams at the top of Serie A. Roma fires Juric after Bologna loss

ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Napoli and defending champion Inter Milan played to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro to leave six teams within two points of each other atop the Italian league standings. Scott McTominay put Napoli ahead in the first half from close range following a corner kick and Hakan Calhanoglu equalized before the break with a swerving long-distance effort. Napoli is one point ahead of Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio and Juventus is two points back in sixth. Roma’s season took another downward spiral with a 3-2 home loss to Bologna that cost coach Ivan Juric his job.

