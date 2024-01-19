Inter Milan sets up Italian Super Cup final with Napoli in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Inter Milan is hoping a midseason trophy will catapult the team to the Serie A title. The Nerazzurri are on track following a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Italian Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia. Inter will face Serie A titleholder Napoli in Monday’s final. Napoli beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Thursday. Marcus Thuram put Inter ahead 17 minutes in at Al-Awwal Park Stadium after Federico Dimarco used a backheel flick to set up the France forward. Then Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty kick after the break. Davide Frattesi finished off a counterattack three minutes from time. Inter also hit the crossbar twice.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.