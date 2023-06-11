Inter Milan raises hope and ambition in Champions League loss, but also must raise money

ISTANBUL (AP) — Inter Milan’s impressive performance in a losing cause at the Champions League final stood out even in the current renaissance for Italian club soccer. Inter gave Manchester City as many if not more problems than either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich did in the previous two rounds. Inter still fell to an unlucky 1-0 loss on Saturday in Istanbul. Coach Simone Inzaghi says his team should be proud and that “this final could be the fuel to try again next season.” However, although Inter’s financial health has improved with this Champions League run, it still has worrying signs.

