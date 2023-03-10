Inter Milan loses at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties

LA SPEZIA, Italy (AP) — Inter Milan has surprisingly lost to relegation-threatened Spezia 2-1 in a slice of Serie A history. After Lautaro Martínez’s first-half penalty for Inter was saved, substitute Daniel Maldini gave Spezia the lead in the 55th minute. Maldini is the son of AC Milan great Paolo Maldini and on loan from Milan. Inter looked to have rescued a point when Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty seven minutes from time but M’Bala Nzola scored from another spot kick. Spezia beat the Nerazzurri for the first time. Inter remains second but is just two points ahead of Lazio and three ahead of Roma and Milan.

