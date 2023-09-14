Inter-Milan derby could give winner an early edge in Serie A title race

MILAN (AP) — The Milan derby has the air of a title match even at this early stage of the season. Both Inter Milan and city rival AC Milan are off to perfect starts with three wins in three matches, with both playing an exciting style of soccer boosted by new signings that already look set to light up the Italian league. United States standout Pulisic is enjoying a great start to life in Serie A for Milan. But Inter has won five of the past six matches against Milan. That includes both legs of their Champions League semifinal last season.

