Inter Milan celebrates with an open-air bus parade after securing the Serie A title

By The Associated Press
Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi is thrown in the air by players at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, April 28, 2024. Inter Milan had already clinched the Italian Serie A league title the week before. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

MILAN (AP) — Thousands of fans lined the streets as Inter Milan was paraded in an open-air bus from the San Siro stadium to the city cathedral to celebrate the Nerazzurri’s 20th Italian league title. The celebration followed a 2-0 home win over Torino that came six days after Inter sealed the title with a derby victory over city rival AC Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu scored two second-half goals to extend Inter’s advantage to 19 points over second-place Milan. Fourth-place Bologna required a late goal from Alexis Saelemaekers to secure a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Udinese.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.