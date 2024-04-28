Inter Milan celebrates with an open-air bus parade after securing the Serie A title

MILAN (AP) — Thousands of fans lined the streets as Inter Milan was paraded in an open-air bus from the San Siro stadium to the city cathedral to celebrate the Nerazzurri’s 20th Italian league title. The celebration followed a 2-0 home win over Torino that came six days after Inter sealed the title with a derby victory over city rival AC Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu scored two second-half goals to extend Inter’s advantage to 19 points over second-place Milan. Fourth-place Bologna required a late goal from Alexis Saelemaekers to secure a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Udinese.

