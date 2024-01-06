Inter midfielder Frattesi has his underwear revealed in wild celebration during 2-1 win over Verona

ROME (AP) — It’s only the season’s midpoint and Inter Milan may already have its lasting image of what is looking more and more like a Serie A title run. The moment came when Davide Frattesi leaped on top of a yellow fence lining the field and erupted in celebration toward the San Siro crowd as his teammates mobbed him so wildly that they pulled down his shorts and exposed his black underwear. Frattesi’s stoppage-time winner proved decisive in a frenetic finish. Lautaro Martinez marked his return from injury with his league-leading 16th goal of the season and Inter beat relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 2-1 to secure the mid-season lead in Serie A.

