Inter Miami’s winless streak hits 10 in 2-2 tie with DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored a goal and followed with an assist on Nigel Robertha’s equalizer to help D.C. United earn a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami after a scoreless first half. Inter Miami has now gone a club-record 10 straight matches without a victory. Robertha’s first goal of the season came in the 77th minute when he used assists from Ruan and Fountas to pull DC United (8-9-6) even. Inter Miami (5-13-3) had taken a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute on an unassisted goal by defender Noah Allen. It was the first goal of the 19-year-old defender’s career.

