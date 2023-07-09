Inter Miami’s winless streak hits 10 in 2-2 tie with DC United

By The Associated Press
D.C. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller deflects an Inter Miami shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored a goal and followed with an assist on Nigel Robertha’s equalizer to help D.C. United earn a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami after a scoreless first half. Inter Miami has now gone a club-record 10 straight matches without a victory. Robertha’s first goal of the season came in the 77th minute when he used assists from Ruan and Fountas to pull DC United (8-9-6) even. Inter Miami (5-13-3) had taken a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute on an unassisted goal by defender Noah Allen. It was the first goal of the 19-year-old defender’s career.

