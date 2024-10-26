Inter Miami’s Ian Fray suffers meniscus injury, will require surgery

By The Associated Press
Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (17) is assisted off the field after he was injured during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami defender Ian Fray will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury suffered in Game 1 of the team’s Eastern Conference first-round series against Atlanta United. The team anounced Saturday that Fray has already overcome three ACL tears in his career. The 22-year-old South Florida native came on in the second half as a substitute and got hurt in the final minutes of Inter Miami’s 2-1 win on Friday night.

