Inter Miami’s Ian Fray suffers meniscus injury, will require surgery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami defender Ian Fray will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury suffered in Game 1 of the team’s Eastern Conference first-round series against Atlanta United. The team anounced Saturday that Fray has already overcome three ACL tears in his career. The 22-year-old South Florida native came on in the second half as a substitute and got hurt in the final minutes of Inter Miami’s 2-1 win on Friday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.