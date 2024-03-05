Inter Miami’s Federico Redondo used to watch Lionel Messi. Now he shares a locker room with him

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It wasn’t that long ago that Federico Redondo would find himself studying players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez from afar. He has a better vantage point now that he shares a locker room with them. Things are happening quickly for the 21-year-old Redondo, a midfielder who signed a four-year contract with Inter Miami last month. The son of longtime Argentina national-team player Fernando Redondo was formally introduced by his new club on Tuesday.

