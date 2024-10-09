Inter Miami’s Diego Gómez picked as top player on MLS’ ’22 Under 22′ list

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gómez thought team officials had scheduled him for a photo and video shoot to promote the upcoming MLS Cup playoffs. The team had a surprise waiting instead, and what happened next moved Gómez to tears. Gómez was announced Wednesday as the top player on Major League Soccer’s annual “22 Under 22” list, a ranking of the best young talent in the league. He learned of the news last week, with team officials surprising him by setting up a video chat so his family in Colonia de Mburicaretá, Paraguay, could be the ones to tell him.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.