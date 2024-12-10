Inter Miami’s Diego Gomez on his way to the Premier League with Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton has agreed to sign 21-year-old Diego Gomez from Inter Miami. The Premier League club says the Paraguay midfielder is set to complete his move in January. Brighton did not disclose the fee or length of contract for Gomez joined who joined Miami in 2023 and helped the MLS club qualify for the playoffs this season. Gomez represented Paraguay in the Paris Olympics this summer. Brighton describes Gomez as “a dynamic midfielder player who can contribute goals and assists.”

