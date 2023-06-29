Inter Miami still targeting July 21 for Messi debut, waiting on paperwork

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami is still targeting a July 21 debut match for Lionel Messi, though stopped short Thursday of saying that date was guaranteed. Sporting Director Chris Henderson said that the paperwork for Messi and new coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino is still being processed. Martino was introduced by the team Wednesday but cannot actually begin coaching until his visa process is complete. Messi is expected to sign with the team sometime in early July.

