Inter Miami star Lionel Messi presented with inaugural MARCA America award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi added another award to his collection on Thursday. Messi became the first recipient of the MARCA America Award, presented by the Spain-based media company. The award recognizes Messi’s championship-laden career — one with a record 46 trophies won for club or country, and at least 56 other awards on the individual level.

