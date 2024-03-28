Inter Miami signs defender Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Juniors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami signed defender Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Juniors for the remainder of the Major League Soccer season on Thursday, with a club option to extend the deal for 2025. The 24-year-old Argentine’s arrival is pending receipt of the required visa, the team said. Weigandt has been part of Boca Juniors’ first team since 2019, helping the club win two Argentine titles, plus three other trophies.

