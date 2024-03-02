Inter Miami-Orlando referee removed after photos posted on social media raise conflict concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Guiherme Ceretta was removed as center referee of the Inter Miami-Orlando City match Saturday after photos of Ceretta on social media created a possible conflict. The Professional Referee Organization, which handles referee assignments for MLS, replaced Ceretta with fourth official Jamie Herrera early Saturday afternoon. The photos that prompted the late removal featured Ceretta in Inter Miami merchandise.

