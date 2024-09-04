Inter Miami now says long-awaited, oft-delayed new stadium will open in 2026

MIAMI (AP) — Inter Miami says it will not open a long-awaited new stadium near Miami International Airport until 2026. Jorge Mas, one of the team’s owners, previously told multiple outlets that he was targeting a 2025 opening for the stadium. The team, in its announcement Wednesday, did not reveal any reason why the expected opening has changed. Legal challenges and logistical issues led to many other delays along the way; in 2018, for example, the team said it was hoping to play at the Miami stadium by the start of the 2022 season.

