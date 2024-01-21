Inter Miami loses attacker Facundo Farías for the season with a torn ACL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami attacker Facundo Farías has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the entire season. The team made the announcement on Saturday. Farias was hurt about 20 minutes into the second half of Friday’s game at El Salvador. He had come on for Lionel Messi at halftime of the match, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

