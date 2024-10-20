Inter Miami going to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is heading to the Club World Cup next year. FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced Saturday night that Inter Miami will play in the tournament, something that had been long expected given Messi’s enormous popularity around the world and how the tournament already planned on some matches in South Florida. The event, which is set to be played every four years, includes 32 teams from FIFA’s six soccer confederations. Inter Miami will play in the tournament opener, set for June 15, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

