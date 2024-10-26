Inter Miami gets a win in Messi’s MLS playoff opener, tops Atlanta United 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi walked off the field a winner in his MLS playoff debut. Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba had the goals and Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 in Game 1 of a best-of-three Major League Soccer playoff series on Friday night. Messi had an assist on Alba’s go-ahead goal in the 60th minute. The teams play Game 2 in Atlanta on Nov. 2. Saba Lobjanidze scored for Atlanta, which got eight saves from goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

