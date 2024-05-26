Inter Miami disappoints Whitecaps fans with missing stars and 2-1 victory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Robert Taylor scored a first-half goal and picked up an assist on Leo Campana’s netter in the second half and Inter Miami defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1, despite missing superstar Lionel Messi along with high-scoring striker Luis Suárez and midfielder Sergio Busquets. Taylor scored for the third time this season when he used an assist from Jordi Alba to find the net in the 38th minute, giving Inter Miami (10-2-4) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Taylor notched his assist in the 54th minute when Campana scored his fourth goal of the season for a two-goal advantage. The Whitecaps (5-5-4) avoided the shutout when Ryan Gauld scored unassisted in the 72nd minute.

