Inter Miami dampens Toronto FC’s postseason hopes with 1-0 victory

TORONTO (AP) — Leo Campana took a pass from Luis Suárez and scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, 38-year-old goalkeeper Oscar Ustari had seven saves and a clean sheet in his first start in the league, and Inter Miami put a damper on Toronto FC’s playoff hopes with a 1-0 victory. Campana scored for the eighth time this season for Inter Miami (21-4-8), which has already wrapped up the Supporters’ Shield and the top seed in the postseason that comes with it. Toronto (11-19-4) will have to way until the end of the day to find out whether it has been eliminated from the postseason. A win or draw by the Philadelphia Union or D.C. United would end Toronto’s slim playoff hopes.

