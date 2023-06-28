Inter Miami confirms hiring of Tata Martino, reuniting him with Lionel Messi

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami confirmed the hiring of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as coach on Wednesday, setting the stage for him to be reunited with Lionel Messi next month. Martino coached Messi with both Barcelona and Argentina’s national team. Messi has announced that he is coming to Major League Soccer to play for Inter Miami, with his contract set to be signed in time for a planned debut match on July 21.

