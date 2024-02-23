Inter Miami completes signing of midfielder Federico Redondo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami completed the signing of midfielder Federico Redondo to a four-year contract on Friday, with a club option for the 2028 season as well. Redondo — the son of Fernando Redondo, who played for Real Madrid, AC Milan and Argentina’s national team — is signing as a U22 Initiative player and as a season-ending injury replacement for Facundo Farias. Inter Miami lost Farias to a torn ACL in a preseason match last month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.