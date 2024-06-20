Inter Miami beats the Columbus Crew 2-1 without Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ian Fray and Leo Campana each scored in the opening 22 minutes, and short-handed Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night without Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. Miami (12-3-5) played without Messi, Suárez and midfielder Matías Rojas due to international duty in the Copa América. Columbus (7-3-6), the reigning MLS Cup champions, had won its last four road games. Columbus hasn’t played at Lower.com Field since May 11, a string of six straight games. Fray, in his first MLS game since July 15, 2023 due to an ACL surgery, opened the scoring in the 10th minute by heading in Julian Gressel’s corner kick. Campana made it 2-0 in the 21st with his fifth goal of the season.

