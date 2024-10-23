Inter loses another player to injury ahead of key match against Juventus

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Inter Milan has lost another player to injury ahead of a crucial Serie A match this weekend. Carlos Augusto was forced off early in the second half of Inter’s Champions League match at Young Boys after the defender pulled up grimacing and clutching the back of his left thigh. It is likely Carlos Augusto has a hamstring strain, almost certainly ruling him out of Inter’s match at home to Juventus on Sunday. Inter is already without key players Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Francesco Acerbi after they were both forced off with muscular issues in Sunday’s match at Roma. Inter beat Young Boys 1-0 with a stoppage-time goal.

