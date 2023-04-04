Inter, Juventus Cup semi ends in scuffle after 1-1 draw

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup semifinal between Inter Milan and Juventus ended with a mass scuffle and three red cards following a 1-1 draw in the first leg. After Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty in stoppage time to equalize for Inter, the Belgium striker picked up his second yellow card for apparently taunting the crowd. Juan Cuadrado and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic were then also shown red cards as they clashed after the final whistle, with players from both teams then getting involved as they tried to separate the two. Cuadrado had put Juventus ahead in the 83rd. Last-place Serie A club Cremonese hosts Fiorentina in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

