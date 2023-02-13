Inter held 0-0 at Sampdoria; Hellas Verona beats Salernitana

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Inter Milan has been surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Sampdoria but consolidated second spot in Serie A. The Nerazzurri moved three points above Atalanta, Roma and AC Milan in a tight battle for the Champions League spots but saw its faint title hopes diminish further. The result left Inter 15 points behind runaway leader Napoli. Sampdoria is eight points from safety. Hellas Verona inched to within two points of safety with a 1-0 win over fellow struggler Salernitana 1-0. Cyril Ngonge netted his second goal in as many starts

