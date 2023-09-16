Inter has a new hero as Marcus Thuram helps the Nerazzurri rout Milan 5-1 in Serie A derby

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has a new star player with a familiar name as Marcus Thuram helped the Nerazzurri beat fierce rival AC Milan 5-1 in a Serie A derby match to maintain their perfect start to the season. Thuram scored a superb goal to double Inter’s lead and had a significant hand in Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener. It was Thuram’s second Inter goal in as many matches. He also has three assists in his four matches since joining on a free transfer. Inter is now the only team to have won its four opening matches and the Nerazzurri moved two points ahead of Juventus. The Bianconeri beat Lazio 3-1 earlier. Defending champion Napoli plays Genoa later Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.