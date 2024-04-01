Inter extends Serie A lead with win over Empoli. Bologna inches closer to Champions League

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan has become only the second team in Serie A history to score in the season’s first 30 games after beating Empoli 2-0. The champion-elect is 14 points clear of AC Milan in second. Bologna took a step towards Champions League football with a 3-0 win over bottom club Salernitana. It is the eighth win in nine games for Thiago Motta’s side and takes it to within two points of third-placed Juventus. At the other end of the table, Sassuolo remains second from bottom after drawing at home to Udinese 1-1. Verona and Cagliari shared the points in another 1-1. Roma drew at Lecce 0-0.

