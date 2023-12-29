Inter extends Serie A lead with draw. Napoli held and Lazio, Fiorentina win

ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Inter Milan has gone five points clear of Juventus after drawing with Genoa 1-1. Defending champion Napoli failed to score for the fifth time in its last seven games in a 0-0 draw with Monza. Monza missed a penalty and received a red card in the second half. Lazio came from behind to beat Frosinone 3-1. Fiorentina has moved into fourth place after beating Torino 1-0. A late header from defender Lucas Ranieri helped to extend Fiorentina’s unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

