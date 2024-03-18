Inter defender Acerbi sent home from Italy camp. Denies racially abusing Napoli’s Juan Jesus

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi has been sent home from Italy’s training camp after an allegation he racially abused Napoli counterpart Juan Jesus in Sunday’s Serie A match. Acerbi has vehemently denied using the offensive word. Juan Jesus, who is Black, was visibly upset in the second half when he walked up to the referee, who then called over Acerbi. Camera closeups showed Juan Jesus seemingly telling the referee that Acerbi used a racist slur. Acerbi joined the Italy squad in Rome before the Azzurri fly to the United States on Tuesday for friendly matches against Venezuela and Ecuador. But the 36-year-old Acerbi has been replaced by Roma defender Gianluca Mancini.

