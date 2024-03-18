Inter defender Acerbi could face ban if officials find he racially abused Napoli’s Juan Jesus

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi could face a lengthy ban if Italian soccer authorities determine he racially abused Napoli counterpart Juan Jesus in Sunday’s Serie A match. Juan Jesus, who is Black, was visibly upset in the second half when he walked up to the referee, who then called over Acerbi. Camera closeups showed Juan Jesus seemingly telling the referee that Acerbi had used a racist slur. Juan Jesus says: “What happens on the field, stays on the field. Acerbi apologized, he went a bit over the top with his words. He is a good guy.” Acerbi could face a ban of at least 10 matches if the Italian soccer federation decides to open an investigation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.