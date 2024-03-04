Inter continues march to Serie A title with win over Genoa to go 15 points clear

MILAN (AP) — It’s becoming more and more a matter of when and not if Inter Milan will be crowned Serie A champion. Inter has beaten Genoa 2-1 to extend its lead to 15 points over second-placed Juventus. It was a 12th straight win for Inter and the Nerazzurri also have the best attack and defense in Europe’s top five leagues. Kristjan Asllani netted his first goal for Inter and Alexis Sánchez converted a penalty before Johan Vázquez reduced the deficit early in the second half. Genoa forward Mateo Retegui had an equalizer ruled out for offside. Marcus Thuram made his return from injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.