Inter comes back from 3 goals down for 3-3 draw at Benfica in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Inter Milan came back from three goals down for a 3-3 draw at already eliminated Benfica in the Champions League to keep last season’s finalist in contention to win its group. Marko Arnautovic, Davide Frattesi and Alexis Sanchez scored for Inter after the break following a first-half hat trick from João Mario. Inter had already secured passage to the knockout round and remained second but level on points with Group D leader Real Sociedad. Real Sociedad drew 0-0 with Salzburg and tops the group with 11 points. Inter also has 11. Salzburg has 4 and Benfica has 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.