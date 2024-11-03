Inter beats Venezia to trim gap to Napoli to 1 point after league leader loses against Atalanta

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan cut the gap to just one point to Serie A leader Napoli ahead of their early title showdown next weekend. Lautaro Martínez scored the only goal of the match to help defending champion Inter to a narrow 1-0 win over lowly Venezia. That came shortly after Serie A leader Napoli was stunned 3-0 at home by Atalanta. Napoli coach Antonio Conte, who led Inter to the league title in 2021, takes his team to San Siro next Sunday. Roma coach Ivan Juric is under even more pressure after the capital side lost 3-2 at Hellas Verona. Fiorentina moved up to fourth after beating Torino 1-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.