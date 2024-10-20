Inter beats Roma but loses 2 key players to injuries

MILAN (AP) — Shortly after Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta lamented that the fixture list needed to be cut in order to safeguard the players, the Nerazzurri lost two key members of its team to injury. Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Francesco Acerbi were both forced off with muscular issues in the first half of Inter’s match at Roma. Inter went on to win 1-0, thanks to a 60th-minute Lautaro Martínez strike, to move back to within two points of Serie A leader Napoli, which had earlier beaten Empoli 1-0. Albert Guðmundsson and Moise Kean also had to come off injured as Fiorentina romped to a 6-0 win at Lecce. Atalanta eased to a 2-0 win at bottom club Venezia. Cagliari fought back to beat Torino 3-2.

