Inter beats Lecce 2-0 in Serie A ahead of Roma vs. Juventus

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan bounced back from last week’s surprise loss to Bologna by beating lowly Lecce 2-0 in Serie A. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lautaro Martínez scored in each half to help Inter return to second spot. The Nerazzurri are two points above Lazio and three above AC Milan in a tight fight for the Champions League spots. Fifth-place Roma is only six points behind and hosts Juventus later Sunday.

