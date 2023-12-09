Inter back on top of Serie A after big win over Udinese

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has moved back on top of Serie A with a statement 4-0 victory over relegation-threatened Udinese. Three goals in seven minutes at the end of the first half from Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Federico Dimarco and Marcus Thuram put Inter firmly in control. Lautaro Martínez capped a great night for his team with a fine individual goal late on. Inter moved back two points above Juventus and nine above third-placed AC Milan after the Rossoneri lost at Atalanta 3-2. Lazio drew at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-1.

