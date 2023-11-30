Inter and Napoli brace for early title showdown as the Serie A leader plays the defending champion

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi will be hoping for less of a “Pazza Inter” performance when the Serie A leader visits defending champion Napoli on Sunday. The Nerazzurri lived up to their long-held nickname of “Crazy Inter” in Wednesday’s Champions League match at Benfica where they came back from three goals down to draw 3-3. It is likely to be a much-changed Inter team that takes the field at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Inter is two points above Juventus and eight above fourth-placed Napoli. Napoli has had a poor start to the season but appears a different prospect after firing coach Rudi Garcia and hiring Walter Mazzarri.

