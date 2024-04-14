Inter and Milan draw ahead of potential title-deciding derby for the Nerazzurri. Ndicka collapses

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan will need to win the derby against AC Milan in the next round to secure the Serie A title with five games to spare after both teams drew on Sunday. Milan fought back from 3-1 down but could only draw 3-3 at relegation-threatened Sassuolo in an early match. That meant that if Inter beat struggling Cagliari at home, a draw would suffice at Milan on April 22 to win a 20th league title. But Inter was held to a 2-2 draw by Cagliari. Roma’s match at Udinese was suspended with about 19 minutes remaining after defender Evan Ndicka collapsed. Walid Cheddira scored two goals against his parent club to help relegation-threatened Frosinone draw 2-2 against Napoli.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.