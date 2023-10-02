Inter and Benfica looking to recover from disappointing Champions League starts

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan and Benfica are looking to recover from disappointing starts to their Champions League campaigns when they meet at San Siro on Tuesday in a repeat of last season’s quarterfinals. Inter needed a last-minute equalizer from Lautaro Martínez to snatch a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in their group opener. Benfica did worse as an early red card contributed to a 2-0 loss at home to Salzburg. They will both be looking to Argentine World Cup winners as Martínez and Ángel Di María are having fantastic starts to the season.

