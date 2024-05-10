Inter 5-0 win leaves Frosinone sweating over relegation

FROSINONE, Italy (AP) — Frosinone has missed a chance to put some distance between itself and Serie A relegation by going down 5-0 at home to Inter Milan. Davide Frattesi scored for the champions in the first half and Marko Arnautovic got a second after an hour. Three goals in the last quarter of an hour completed the rout. The win extends Inter’s lead at the top to 21 points ahead of second-place AC Milan. Frosinone remains fourth from bottom with two games left. Three teams go down.

