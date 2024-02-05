Installation of grass at Lumen Field for World Cup will happen in early 2026, Seattle CEO says

SEATTLE (AP) — The head of the Seattle local organizing committee for the 2026 World Cup says the process of eventually putting down a grass surface at Lumen Field is already underway. Seattle CEO Peter Tomozawa says the grass that will be used for the six games at the stadium during the World Cup is already being grown. Lumen Field has used an artificial surface since it opened in 2002. The Men’s World Cup has never used artificial turf fields and there are eight stadiums being used for the tournament that have artificial surfaces that will need to be replaced with grass. The Women’s World Cup in 2015 in Canada used artificial surfaces and was criticized by players.

