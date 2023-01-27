Inspired Szoboszlai leads Leipzig to win over Stuttgart

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Two sweetly hits shots from Dominik Szoboszlai have lifted Leipzig to a 2-1 win over Stuttgart to close within a point of Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich. Szoboszlai had not scored in the league since September before the Hungarian midfielder gave his team the lead with a swerving, dipping free kick in the 25th minute that goalkeeper Florian Müller could only push into his own net. Szoboszlai showed off his technical skills with a half-volley for the second goal in the 49th. Stuttgart’s Chris Führich scored a penalty but his team couldn’t keep up the pressure to level the game.

