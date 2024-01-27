Inspirational Osimhen helps Nigeria into Africa Cup quarterfinals with win over old foe Cameroon

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Nigeria fans have chanted Victor Osimhen’s name as the Super Eagles progressed to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over old rival Cameroon. Ademola Lookman scored both goals. The first was created by Osimhen and the second to seal it in the last minute was set up by Calvin Bassey. Osimhen produced a tireless performance of running, attacking and harrying the Cameroon defenders. Nigeria next plays Angola. Gelson Dala scored twice and set up another goal to fire Angola into the quarterfinals after beating neighbor Namibia 3-0. Both teams played the second half with 10 players in Bouaké.

