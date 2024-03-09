Insigne scores second-straight game winner as Toronto FC tops Charlotte FC 1-0

TORONTO, Ontario (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne fired a right-footed shot from five yards outside the penalty box into the top right corner in the 80th minute to break a scoreless tie and give Toronto FC a 1-0 victory over visiting Charlotte. But it was what the star forward did afterward that sent the biggest message to home fans. The Italian transfer from Napoli raced to the sideline to embrace coach John Herdman, making a statement about his return after speculation of a possible return to Serie A.

