Inside the LeBron numbers: Entering Year 22, James’ statistical resume only keeps growing

LeBron James is entering his record-tying 22nd NBA season, a mark that only newly enshrined Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter has reached. Obviously, that’s not the only number that jumps out when talking about James’ career. Already the NBA’s career scoring leader, James’ body of work in the league is evident by looking at just about any stat list that can be drummed up. And this year, the Los Angeles Lakers star is set to keep climbing the charts.

