Inoue remains undisputed world super-bantam champ after Doheny quits with injury

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue has retained his status as the undisputed world super-bantamweight champion after Irish challenger TJ Doheny dropped to his knee and quit in the seventh round because of an apparent back injury. Doheny complained of a “twinge” after walking back to his corner gingerly in Tokyo on Tuesday. Before then he was getting pummelled by Inoue. Inoue celebrated his technical knockout in muted fashion. It was his 28th successive win as a pro. This was the 31-year-old Inoue’s 23rd world title fight since his first in 2014. He is a four-division world champion, in light-flyweight, super-flyweight, bantamweight and now the super-bantamweight.

